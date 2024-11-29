Honoring Tej Narayan Singh’s legacy with the village’s gratitude

As the country celebrated Tihar and Chhath, the village of Dhamoura in Balwa Municipality-10, Mahottari, had a unique atmosphere. The people were remembering their beloved leader, the late Tej Narayan Singh, in a special way. On his second death anniversary, a program was held at Shree Janata National Secondary School, which he had founded.

The event brought the community together with meaningful activities, including free heart checkups for villagers who lacked access to medical services, financial support to enhance the school, and heartfelt tributes to honor his contributions. Tej Narayan Singh was deeply respected for his dedication to the village. Instead of seeking opportunities in the city, he stayed to uplift the community through education, farming, and livelihood improvements.

Villagers and well-wishers gathered to pay their respects. Everyone present reflected on his life and legacy, showing how much he was admired and loved. His efforts to improve healthcare and education were celebrated through initiatives that continue to benefit the community.

A free health camp organized in his memory provided heart checkups and other medical services to hundreds of villagers. Tests like ECG and blood analysis were conducted, and free medicines were distributed. Participants also received advice on healthy lifestyles.

Shree Janata National Secondary School, which Singh established on his own land, continues to educate thousands of students, many from marginalized families. His family, led by his sons, has contributed significantly to the school’s growth, ensuring that his vision for education thrives.

Dr. Om Murti Anil, Singh’s youngest son, has continued his father’s legacy by founding the Dr. Om Foundation. The foundation works in health, education, and social development. Inspired by his father, Dr. Anil has organized health camps and contributed to social transformation.

In remembrance of his father, Dr. Anil wrote a book, Jeevanta Sambandha, reflecting on family values, relationship, and responsibilities. The book’s earnings are dedicated to causes in health, education, and social change, ensuring that the late Tej Narayan Singh’s legacy remains alive and impactful for generations to come.