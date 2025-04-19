 Highest wicket takers Muralidharan

There might not be any bowler who can even come close to what Muthiah Muralidharan did in his career. With his action and ability to turn the ball both ways, not many batters picked him. That’s why he is at the top of the list, and his record might never be broken.

The Sri Lankan legend played 495 games across formats and took 1347 wickets in his career between 1992 and 2011. He registered 77 fifers and 22 ten-wicket hauls, which is the most in cricket history; he even doubled that of any bowler.

He is also the fastest at 350 to 800 Test wickets. He took 800 wickets in Tests which is the highest number of wickets in Test cricket. He also took 534 wickets in One Day Internationals (ODI) and 13 wickets in T20 Internationals.

Top ten wicket takers

bowlers wickets

1. Muthiah Muralitharan 1347 (800 tests, 534 ODIs and 13 T20Is)

2. Shane Warne (Australia) 1001 (708 tests and 293 ODIs)

3. James Anderson (England) 991 (703 tests, 269 ODIs, and 18 T20Is)

4. Anil Kumble (India) 987 (619 tests and 337 ODIs)

5. Glenn McGrath (Australia) 956 (563 tests, 381 ODIs and 5 T20Is)

6. Wasim Akram (Pakistan) 916 (414 tests and 502 ODIs)

7. Stuart Broad (England) 847 (604 tests, 178 ODIs and 65 T20is)

8. Shaun Pollock (South Africa) 829 (421 tests, 393 ODIs and 15 T20Is)

9. Waqar Younis (Pakistan) 789 (373 tests and 416 ODIs)

10. Tim Southee (New Zealand 769 (384 tests, 221 ODIs and 164 T20Is)