Microsoft’s incredible journey Built in a garage, run the world

A trillion dollar company was launched in a garage by two young enthusiasts. Starting from humble beginnings, it grew into one of the world’s most valuable companies. In 1975, Bill Gates and Paul Allen founded Microsoft in a garage in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The company faced financial challenges and competition from established tech giants. A pivotal moment arrived when IBM approached Microsoft to develop an operating system for its computers. Microsoft acquired the rights to MS-DOS and licensed it to IBM, marking a significant step. The company expanded its product line, including applications like Word and Excel.

In 1985, the introduction of Windows, a graphical user interface, marked a significant shift in the industry. Microsoft went public, raising capital and fueling expansion in 1986. In the 1990s, Microsoft recognized the internet’s potential and shifted focus towards online services. Windows became the dominant operating system, solidifying Microsoft’s position. Microsoft Office became the industry standard for productivity software. Microsoft launched Xbox in 2001, diversifying into the gaming console market. Recognizing the cloud’s potential Microsoft invested heavily in Azure. The rise of smart phones and tablets presented a new competitive landscape. Microsoft’s mobile operating system failed to gain significant market share around 2010.

Azure emerged as a major player in the cloud computing market, driving Microsoft’s growth. The success of Office 365 made them transition it to a subscription-based model. Microsoft made significant investments in artificial intelligence and research and development. The Xbox became a major competitor in the gaming console market. Satya Nadella’s CEO appointment in 2014, marked a new era of innovation and focus. Strategic acquisitions of companies like Linkedin and GitHub expanded Microsoft’s reach. Their investment in the metaverse indicates Microsoft’s forward thinking approach. Microsoft has created a global impact with products and services touching billions of lives. It revolutionized the software industry with its operating system and productivity suites. From a garage startup to a global tech giant, Microsoft’s journey is a testament to perseverance.

Some interesting aspects of Microsoft:

-Microsoft’s first product was a version of the programming language BASIC for the Altair 8800 microcomputer.

-In 1980, Microsoft struck a deal with IBM to provide an operating system, which led to the creation of MS-DOS.

-The first version of Windows, Windows 1.0, was released in 1985 as a graphical operating system shell for MS-DOS.

-Excel was Microsoft’s first office application and helped to unseat other spreadsheet champions.

-Employees at Microsoft are often referred to as “Microsofties” or “Softies”.

-The Windows Start Menu was introduced in Windows 95 and has become a staple of the operating system.