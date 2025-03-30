Bhupendra Gurung- Gold Medalist in Kung- Fu

Bhupendra Gurung, born on June 1988 in Doodhpokhari -06, Dandathok, Lamjung,Nepal, displayed a keen interest in martial arts from a young age . He inspired by movie of Bruce Lee and began training in Kung-fu at the age of 8 in his school. He shows exceptional skill and dedication from the start so his Master Animesh Lal Shrestha joined him extra classes in kung fu club.

Rise to Prominence

Under the guidance of his Master AnimeshLal Shrestha at WumaKungfu Nepal, Gurung quickly advanced through the ranks, earning a 1st Dan Black Belt in April 2010, 2nd Dan Black Belt in July/2011, 3rd Black Belt Dan in March 2018 & 4th Dan Black Belt in Feb 2025. Competing in National and international tournaments, he gained recognition for his speed, precision, moves & powerful techniques.

World Championship Success

The pinnacle of Gurung’s carrier came in2018. At 12th World Martial Arts Games of world championships in Germany when he secured the Gold medal in the category of forms division SS+18 male . He defeated top competitors from around the world to claim the title.

Recently he secured two Gold medals for Nepal in Battle of the Dragon World Championships, New Jersey, USA – 2025.

Impact and Legacy

Beyond competition Mr. Gurung has inspired the next generation of Nepal martial arts by promoting kung-fu& Indigenous sports through coaching, seminars, motivational talks & organizing martial arts events. He has also been involved in charitable work, supporting youth programs and encouraging sportsmanship and discipline in young athletes.

Achievements

-Gold Medal at National Wuma Kung-fu Championship in Nepal 2016

-International Gold Medal at 12th World Martial Arts Games Championship in Germany2018

-International Gold Medal at Wuma European Championships in UK2022

-Gold Medal in 6th Annual Bucks County Martial Arts Championship 2024, Pennsylvania, USA, Dec 8, 2024

-2 Gold medals in IMAC Open tournament in UK 2025

-Elected in the post of General Secretary, pursuant to section 3(3) of the part 2 of the constitution of Nepal Wuma Kung-fu Association under National Sports Council 2018

-Chief Judge in 5th National WumaKung-fu Championship in Nepal 2020

-Officially Participated as a Judge in 14th National Kung-fu Championship in INDIA2022

-Elected as a President & Grand Master of Indigenous Sports Association Nepal ( ISAN ) 2023

-Participated as a Judge & Grand master in UK’s best & greatest seminars “Gathering of the World Grand Masters hosted by Martial Art Federation of Great Britain 2023

-Participated as a Judge in IMAC Open Tournament hosted by International Martial Art Corporation (IMAC) in UK2024

-Appointed as a IMAC Nepal President by IMAC World President Mr. Kris Crump in UK 2024

Monetary Awards & International Honors