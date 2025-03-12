The Unlikely Rise of ByteDance and TikTok, Tiny Beijing Apartment to Global Domination

A company that was launched in a four bedroom Beijing apartment, where the entire team lived and worked. An idea that was rejected by many investors became one of the world’s most popular social media platforms.

Zhang Yiming was born in 1983 in Wenzhou, China, and grew up in a modest household. Despite financial constraints, Zhang excelled in his studies and earned a degree in computer science.

From Tsinghua University, one of China’s most prestigious Universities. He applied for various jobs and got rejected. That initial phase of unemployment and uncertainty tested his determination to succeed.

Finally, Zhang secured a job at a startup that helped him pick up valuable skills that would build the foundations of his own company. In 2009, he launched Kuaizi Handai, a Chinese version of craigslist. His first business ended up as a failure, but that led him to co-found ByteDance, a Beijing based Tech Company, in 2012.

The company was launched in a 4-bedroom Beijing apartment where the team of around 20 people lived and worked together, which served as both their office and their living quarters.

When Zhang and his co-founders were seeking funding for the company, they encountered numerous rejections from investors who doubted their vision and the potential of their tech ideas.

ByteDance’s first app, Toutiao, an AI-powered news aggregator, had a slow start, failing to gain immediate traction and user adoption. Zhang adapted new strategies and refined his service.

After years of hard work, their first app gained popularity in China, attracting millions of users. ByteDance was all set with a new idea for its second app. In 2016, Zhang launched Douyin, the original Chinese version of TikTok which was a massive success in China.

Zhang recognized the potential for global expansion and launched TikTok, an international version in 2016. TikTok’s short-form video format and user-friendly interface resonated with audiences worldwide propelling it to become the world’s most popular social media app.

TikTok faced numerous challenges, including regulatory scrutiny and geopolitical tensions, but Zhang leadership and resilience kept the company afloat. Zhang continuously sought to innovate, introducing new features and expanding into new markets, ensuring TikTok remains ahead of the curve.

TikTok empowered content creators, providing them with a platform to showcase their talents and connect with a global audience. TikTok broke down barriers between cultures and languages, fostering global understanding and appreciation.

TikTok became a symbol of Chinese innovation, showcasing the country’s entrepreneurial spirit. Zhang’s legacy extends beyond Tiktok, as he has inspired countless individuals to pursue their dreams.

Surprising TikTok facts

TikTok app has been downloaded more than 4.92 billion times.

Based on hash tags, entertainment is the most popular content category.

In 2024, the TikTok app application valued at $84.2 billion U.S. dollars.

There are 34 million videos posted each eay on TikTok.

The average user opens TikTok 20 times per day.

Kids spend, on average, nearly 2 Hours per day on TikTok.

Females accounted for 52% of TikTok’s active users.

61% of TikTok users discover new brands on the platform.