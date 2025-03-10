A man weighed around 300 pounds, reduced weight and completed 4 thousands pull ups in 17 hours. A boy who had a difficult childhood became the toughest man on the planet. David Goggins is an American motivational speaker, author, and retired United States Navy SEAL. He is also an ultra marathon runner, ultra-distance cyclist, tri-athlete, public speaker and the author of two memoirs, and was inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame for his achievements in sports.

David Goggins was born on February 17, 1975, in Buffalo, New York. He grew up in a challenging environment with an abusive father, poverty and racism. His father beat his mom and when Goggins tried to stop him, he was also beaten up heavily. After seeing her son getting beaten up, his mother finally found the courage to leave his father. With an 8 years old son, she moved to a small town in Brazil and that’s when real life started for Goggins. He was one of the few black kids in that area and he was threatened. Someone wrote in his notebook, “You know we were going to kill you.” It just got worse and everything together haunted him. His mother was working hard in 3 different jobs as a single mother. David Goggins was not good in studies, he copied assignments. He missed 25 percent of school and then dropped out.

He started finding things that were comfortable and gained pounds in that time frame. He went from 175 to 300 pounds, Goggins reached a point in his life where he was unhappy with his physical condition and overall situation. One day when he turned on the TV, he found inspiration in a documentary about Navy SEALs, which ignited a desire to become one despite his initial limitations. It made him reflect on his fears and insecurities. He saw real men who were overcoming adversities, but he had been blaming other people for all his problems. Goggins took a hard look at his life. David decided to transform himself into a Navy SEAL, which required losing a significant amount of weight. He lost over 100 pounds in just a few months through grueling workouts and a strict diet.

Goggins attempted to join the Navy SEALs but failed the ASVAB test 3 times due to his poor education. He continued to improve his academic skills, eventually passing the test. Finally he succeeded on his 3rd attempt. He served in the U.S Navy for many years, including in the Iraq war. Goggins also became a member of the elite U.S. Navy SEALs’ Counter-Terrorism Unit. He faced numerous life-threatening situations during his deployments. After leaving the military, he took up ultra-marathon running and completed all the world’s toughest ultra-marathons. His determination and resilience in extreme conditions earned him the name “The toughest man on the planet.” David’s story underscores the power of the human spirit to overcome adversity.