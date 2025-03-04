Brad Pitt’s Journey from Journalism Student to Hollywood Legend

Boy who moved to Los Angeles with 325 dollar in his pocket, with a dream of becoming an actor. He overcame addictions, failures and took various odd jobs to become one of the most successful actors. Brad Pitt was born on December 18, 1963 in Shawnee, Oklahoma, and grew up in a middle-class family. His mother was a school counselor and his father owned a small trucking company. Despite being surrounded by family and friends, Brad Pitt was more introverted as a child. He found solace in books, movies, and his imagination, often creating elaborate stories and characters. At the age of six, Brad Pitt’s interest in acting sparked when he saw a movie with his grandmother.

He began participating in school plays and local theater productions, finding a sense of belonging and self-expression, after finishing high school, he started studying journalism. But only two weeks before graduating, he dropped out and decided to take a leap of faith and pursue his dream to become an actor. He moved to Los Angeles with dollar 325 in his pocket. When arrived in the city, it was not easy for him to find work as an actor and had to depend on all kinds of jobs to survive. One of those odd jobs was wearing a yellow chicken suit and standing outside a restaurant. He would spend hours in his chicken costume in extremely hot weather, handing out flyers. He also spent several months driving a limousine. He worked as a pool boy as a furniture mover. He was also delivering refrigerators and at the same time he was trying to make it as an actor. He made his acting debut in 1987 with small roles in movies and TV shows. But his movies were a big commercial failure, so his acting career was not an overnight success.

His breakthrough came in 1991 with Ridley Scott’s “Thelma and Louise,” where he played charming cowboy J.D. Throughout the 1990s, Pitt established himself as a leading Hollywood actor starting in films like, “A River Runs Through It,” “Legends of the Fall,” and “Seven.” He gained recognition for his versatility. Pitt’s critical acclaim reached new heights in the 2000s, with films like Fight Club, Ocean’s Eleven and Troy. Cementing his status as a Hollywood heavyweight, He won numerous awards, including an Academy award. Brad Pitt is known for movies like Fight Club, 712 Years a slave and many more. His incredible performance in Once upon a time in Hollywood reminded us of his amazing talent. Brad Pitt’s career has spanned over 3 decades, and he remains one of the most respected actors in Hollywood. Pitt’s journey from an introverted journalism student to a Hollywood icon serves as an inspiration.

Award-winning movies starring Brad Pitt

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

(2019) Brad Pitt won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in this film.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

This film was a critical and financial success, earning over $335 million at the box office. In 2008, it received 13 Academy Award nominations, the most of any film that year.

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford

(2007) Critics praised this period piece for its two lead performances.

Other notable movies starring Brad Pitt

• Thelma & Louise (1991)

• Money ball (2011)

• Se7en

• Ocean’s Eleven

• 12 Monkeys (1995)

• Ad Astra (2019)

• The Big Short (2015)

• The Tree of Life (2011)