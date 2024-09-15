National Cardiac Centre Addresses Heart Health Challenges in Nepal

Kathmandu .

The National Cardiac Centre (NCC), established in 2020, is a private heart care facility and one of the few institutions in Nepal actively promoting heart health through initiatives such as awareness campaigns, free heart risk screenings and health camps. In addition, the NCC offers specialized training sessions and, most notably, provides free telemedicine services to Nepali migrant workers, ensuring that essential heart health support reaches even the underserved population.

Recently, NCC launched a new heart risk assessment program featuring a comprehensive cardiovascular risk assessment. This service is notably priced lower than similar tests at most government hospitals, making it highly accessible to low-income families. The program screens for critical risk factors for heart disease such as high blood pressure, cholesterol, and diabetes, focusing on prevention and early treatment to reduce the growing burden of non-communicable diseases in the country.

This is the only private heart organization providing free telemedicine services to Nepali migrant workers abroad, who often face limited access to healthcare. A dedicated team of doctors from the National Cardiac Center (NCC) regularly offers telemedicine consultations, enabling these workers to receive expert medical advice and support remotely.

As part of its initiative and ongoing commitment to providing affordable, high-quality care for all, the center also offers free heart care and services to extremely poor patients who visit the hospital.

The center regularly conducts training sessions for health journalists and the general public, raising awareness about heart health. It also offers Basic Life Support (BLS) training to patients, their relatives, and the community, empowering individuals to respond effectively in emergencies, such as heart attacks and cardiac arrests.

This type of effort from a private organization to reduce the burden of heart disease is useful, especially in a country where over 70% of deaths are caused by non-communicable diseases. The center serves more than 30,000 patients annually and was founded by cardiologist Dr. Om Murti Anil, who has been deeply involved in heart disease prevention in Nepal for over a decade.