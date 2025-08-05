Cloudburst: natural disaster

Cloudburst is a dangerous natural disaster. It happens suddenly and causes heavy damage. In mountains region. It is difficult to predict. It is caused by heavy rains. This causes flash floods and erosion.

how does the cloud burst?

Cloudbursts often occur in the mountains. When warm air rises from the ground to the clouds and carries the raindrops. Due to this, rain does not fall properly and too much moisture accumulates in the clouds.

At the same time, when the upward air becomes weak, then all the water accumulated in the cloud falls down very fast together and this phenomenon is called cloud bursting.

large amounts of water

Cloudbursts can quickly dump large amounts of water, e.g. 25 mm of the precipitation corresponds to 25,000 metric tons per square kilometre (1 inch corresponds to 72,300 short tons over one square mile).

cumulonimbus clouds

Generally, cloudbursts occur at an altitude of 1000 to 2500 meters above sea level. At the same time, cumulonimbus clouds are responsible for heavy rains. In cloud bursting, small water droplets coalesce and become larger. This is called Langmuir precipitation process. In it, big drops of rain fall down slowly along with small drops.

Record cloudbursts

Duration Rainfall Location Date

1 minute 1.5 inches (38.10 mm) Basse-Terre, Guadeloupe

26 November 1970

5 minutes 2.61 inches (66.29 mm) Hoed Spruit, South Africa

29 November 1911

15 minutes 7.8 inches (198.12 mm) Plumb Point, Jamaica

12 May 1916

20 minutes 8.1 inches (205.74 mm) Curtea de Argeș, Romania

7 July 1947

42 minutes 12.0 inches (304.80 mm) Holt, Missouri, United States

22 June 1947

1 hour 15.0 inches (380 mm) Smethport, Pennsylvania

July 18, 1942

2 hours 19.3 inches (490 mm) Yujiawanzi, Inner Mongolia, China

July 19, 1975

6 hours 32.7 inches (830 mm) Linzhuang, Henan, China

August 7, 1975

12 hours 45.03 inches (1,144 mm) Foc-Foc, La Réunion

January 8, 1966

24 hours 73.62 inches (1,870 mm) Cilaos, La Réunion

March, 1952