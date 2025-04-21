The Buffett Philosophy : Long-term thinking over quick gains

Warren Edward Buffet was born on August 30, 1930 in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S. Growing up, he displayed a keen interest in business even as a child. At just six years old, Buffet began selling gum and Coca-Cola to neighbors. By the time he was a teenager, he was delivering newspapers, earning and saving money, and even filling his first tax return at 14, His ventures were not just about making pocket money, they taught him key lessons about earning, saving, and reinvesting.

Buffett’s first real experience with investing came at the age of 11 when he bought three shares of Cities Service preferred at 38 dollars each. The stock initially dropped. So, Buffett sold it at a small profit. However, he later saw it rise significantly, teaching him an early lesson in patience and long-term thinking. This experience planted the seeds for his belief in holding investments for the long term, a principle that would define his investment strategy for decades. Warren Buffet’s association with Berkshire Hathaway began in 1962 when he noticed the struggling textile company was undervalued. Originally planning to flip it for quick profit, he ended up buying more shares and taking control of the company.

Over time, he transformed this falling company into a powerhouse conglomerate. Buffett’s investment philosophy is rooted in the idea of buying quality companies with a lot of competitive advantage and holding them for the long haul. His investments in iconic companies like Coca-Cola, Apple and Geico highlights his belief in businesses that have consistent earnings, strong brands and the potential for long-term growth. Unlike short-term traders, Buffett’s approach is about patience, understanding the value of a business, and letting time do the heavy lifting. This strategy has led to extraordinary returns and solidified his reputation as one of the greatest investors of all time.

Warren Buffett is known for his modest lifestyle despite being one of the richest people in the world. He still lives in the same house he bought in 1958 and avoids luxury spending. He doesn’t chase trends or quick profits instead he focuses on long-term growth. He started investing at a young age, and by allowing investments to grow over decades, he reaped massive returns. His success proves that even small investments can add wealth.

Some interesting facts about Warren Buffett

-Buffett Bought His First Stock at 11 Years Old

-Buffett Doesn’t Believe That Gold Is a Good Investment

-He Loves Junk Food and Eats About 2,500 Calories a Day

-He Has Donated a Total of $25 Billion to Charities All Over the World

-Buffett’s Net Worth is Greater Than the Combined GDP of Ghana and Cambodia.

-In 2013, Buffett Earned Around $37 Million Every Single Day