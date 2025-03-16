Legendary Goalkeeper Lev Yashin

Russian Legend Lev Yashin was a Goalkeeper born in 1929 A.D. He played for Dynamo Moscow Youth team from 1948 till 1950 when he was promoted to the first team, he played for the first team till 1970 A.D. Lev Yashin born 22 October 1929 was a Soviet professional footballer considered by many to be the greatest goalkeeper in the history of the sport. He was known for his athleticism, positioning, imposing presence in goal, and acrobatic reflex saves. He was also deputy chairman of the Football Federation of the Soviet Union.

Yashin appeared in three World Cups from 1958 to 1966 and was an unused squad member in 1970. In 2002 was chosen on the ‘FIFA World Cup Dream Team.’ In 1994, he was chosen for the FIFA World Cup All-Time Team, and in 1998 was chosen as a member of the World Team of the 20th Century. According to FIFA, Yashin saved over 150 penalty kicks in professional football, more than any other goalkeeper. He also kept over 270 clean sheets in his career, winning a gold medal at the 1956 Olympic football tournament, and the 1960 European Championships.

In 1963, Yashin received the Ballon d’Or, the only goalkeeper ever to receive the award. He was additionally named posthumously to the Ballon d’Or Dream Team in 2020, a greatest all-time XI, and was voted the best goalkeeper of the 20th century by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS). He was also named to the IFFHS All-time Men’s Dream Team in 2021. He was named by France Football as the greatest goalkeeper of all time in 2020.