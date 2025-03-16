Anjila : First Biopic film of a Sportsperson

Anjila Tumbapo Subba is a Goalkeeper of Nepal Women ‘s National Football Team . She has been holding the Nepali post for more than a decade. She also plays as a Goalkeeper for the Greek A Division club Nees Atromitou.

Recently, 29 years old Goalkeeper Anjila has also acted in a film. That too in her own biopic film ‘Anjila’. Her acting in that too is ‘excellent’ in a film. With this performance by the well-known name ‘Angela’ and the real name ‘Anjila’, a rare history has also been created in her name.

This is the first time in Nepal that a film has been made on the life of a sportsperson. The film revolves around Anjila’s struggle to become a football player. It deeply portrays the disintegration of his family, the impact on the child Angela’s mind, and the hardships he faced on his football journey.

The film’s producer is Prem Shrestha and director is Milan Chams . Producer Shrestha has already announced that he will build a house for Angela from the film’s profit. His announced will inspire to make other biopic for sportsperson.

Her career

Anjila, born in Panchthar, started playing football from the age of 13. She completed her +2 level from Siddartha Banasthali College and is currently enrolled in BBS degree in the same college.

She started her career from Purbanchal Women’s Football Team in 2011 from where she played some local tournaments. Her performance caught the eyes of various departmental sides.

Among the those departmental sides, She received offer of Armed Police Force ‘s APF Women’s Football Team. She joined APF back in 2012 and now becomes first choice Goalkeeper of the Team.

Anjila made her international football debut in 2014. She played her debut match for Nepal in 2014 SAFF Championship which held in India.

Her Achievements

Winner

NCELL Cup 2014

7th COAS International Women’s Football Tournament 2019

Runner Up

National Women’s League 2013

NCELL Cup 2014

Third

COAS International Women’s Football Tournament 2014

International career

Winner

U14 AFC Regional Championship 2014

Runner Up

SAFF Championship 2014

SAFF Championship 2016

Hero Gold Cup 2019

SAFF Championship 2019

NAZADA Cup 2019

13th South Asian Games 2019

SAFF Championship 2022

WAFF Championship 2024

SAFF Championship 2024

4 Nations International Championship 2025