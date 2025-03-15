The Rise of YouTube: Small startup to a $36 billion advertising powerhouse

Today, YouTube is the largest video sharing platform, with over 2.5 billion monthly active users (MAU). There are 122 million daily active users (DAU) on YouTube. YouTube Premium has gained 100 million active subscribers globally. About 46% of internet users visit YouTube at least once a month. Chad Hurley, Steve Chen, and Jawed Karim met while working at PayPal. They saw the challenge of sharing videos online due to slow internet connections in the early 2000s.

The idea for YouTube was born when Jawed Karim had difficulty finding video footage of Janet Jackson’s super Bowl wardrobe malfunction in 2004. They wanted to find a solution. They registered the domain “youtube.com” on February 14, 2005 and started developing it. The first video uploaded on YouTube was Karim’s trip to the zoo, titled “Me at the zoo.” YouTube officially launched to the public on November 18, 2005. That allowed everyone to share videos.

In the mid-2000s, the internet infrastructure wasn’t as robust as it is today. Uploading and streaming video content required significant bandwidth and storage capacity, which was expensive and limited. Creating a user- friendly platform was technically challenging. And YouTube wasn’t the only player in the online video-sharing space. They were competing with established platforms like Google video and some other emerging platforms. Initially, YouTube was self-funded by the founders, but they needed substantial funding to scale the platform and cover the costs of servers and storage. They approached a lot of people and finally, the founders pitched YouTube to investors and raised an initial 3.5 million US dollar in funding.

YouTube’s breakthrough came when a video of the 2005 tsunami disaster received widespread attention. Google recognized YouTube’s potential and acquired the company for 1.65 billion US dollar in stock in 2006. YouTube faced copyright issues, leading to negotiations with major media companies. YouTube introduced content removal tools and allowed copyright holders to request the removal of infringing content on the platform. They could request its removal through a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) takedown notice.

In 2007, YouTube introduced the Partner Program, allowing content creators to monetize their videos. YouTube introduced live streaming, premium subscription service, and many more advanced features. It’s a go-to platform for both creators and viewers, making it an integral part of internet culture. Today, YouTube is the largest video sharing platform, with billions of users and millions of hours of content. A small idea that arose as a solution to a problem becomes a revolutionary success in history.

Some interesting information:

In 2024, YouTube generated approximately $36.15 billion in advertising revenue worldwide, marking a 14.6% increase from the previous year.

-In 2024, YouTube’s advertising revenue accounted for approximately 13.66% of Google’s total revenue.