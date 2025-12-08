Santoshi Shrestha has set a new national record again in women’s Marathon. She has competed in Valencia Marathon in Spain . She has completed 42 kilometers in just 2 hours 40 minutes 23 seconds on 7 December 2025 . Her previous national record in the Marathon was 2 hours 42 minutes 50 seconds which she set in the London Marathon in the last April.

The-32 -year-old Shrestha, who is known as Golden Girl Runner, has achieved gold medal in first time in 10000 m race in the 13th South Asian Games (SAG) in December 2019 . She set a new record as she became the first athlete of the Nepal to win gold medal in the track and field in history of SAG. She edged the Indian runner by 10 milliseconds in this category.

The success of SAG proved a turning point in her career. For the last couple of year she has transformed herself as one of the strong contenders of long distance running. She claimed half marathon titles at Nepalgunj Marathon, Run For Protein and Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) marathon .

She has won gold in all nine events she participated after the 13th SAG since December 2019. Shrestha, who hails from Dhading, is still civic player. Most of the players’ dream is playing from departmental teams – like Police, Army and APF, But She should probably be the first player to reject offers from departmental teams. However, she is proving that success can be achieved without a departmental team.

Achievements of Santoshi Shrestha

-began her marathon journey from the women’s Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon in Dhaka, Bangladesh on 26 January 2024.

-She set a national record of 2 hours 46 minutes 22 seconds and won gold medal in her debut marathon. -She also broke Pushpa Bhandari’s 2 hours 48 minutes 02 seconds national record.

-She set a national record in the Delhi Half Marathon in the October 2025. She won bronze medal in the Delhi Half Marathon.

-won two bronze medals with new national records in the women’s 5000m and 10000m races at the South Asian Senior Athletics Championship in October 2025.

-Shrestha set a time of 16 minutes 36.61 seconds in the 5000m as she broke Kanchhi Maya Koju’s national record of 16 minutes 49 seconds.

Shrestha set a time of 34 minutes 47.77 seconds in the 10000m as she broke Kanchhi Maya Koju’s record of 35.03 minutes.

-She competed in the Paris Olympic 2024 marathon in the last year. She became 79th positions, A total of 92 athletes competed in the marathon, with time 2 hours 55 minutes 06 seconds.