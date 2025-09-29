Festive Flavors

The beginning of October indicates the homecoming of one of the biggest festivals celebrated in Nepal, Dashain. Dashain is a celebration of victory over evil. A time of the year that makes the air feel homely and warm. Nostalgia of families, memories and foods. The feast during Dashain takes place from stomach to heart, leaving a sense of contentment. The aroma of freshly cooked dishes fills every household, making the season feel extra special. If you’re a food lover, this is the perfect time to dive into traditional flavors that have been passed down through generations.

Here’s a guide to Eight must-try Dashain recipes that will light up your festive table.

Mutton Curry

Tender goat meat is marinated with turmeric, salt, and ginger-garlic paste, then slow-cooked with onions, tomatoes, and a blend of spices like cumin, coriander, and garam masala. The curry thickens as the meat releases flavor, creating a rich and aromatic gravy. Best enjoyed with rice during Dashain feasts.

Kakro Aalu ko Achar

Boiled potatoes are sliced and mixed with cucumber, green chilies, coriander, and salt. Roasted sesame seeds are ground into a paste with lemon juice and added for tang. A hot oil tempering with fenugreek seeds, turmeric, and chili is poured over, giving it a smoky, nutty taste. Refreshing and perfect as a side.

Mutton Pakku

Unlike curry, pakku is drier and heavily spiced. Mutton pieces are slow-cooked with turmeric, cumin, coriander, and garam masala until the oil separates. The meat becomes tender yet coated in a thick masala paste. Pakku is often served during Dashain tika gatherings with sel roti and rice.

Maseura and Tomato Achar

Crispy fried maseura (sun-dried lentil nuggets) are tossed with a spicy tomato base. Tomatoes are roasted or boiled, then mashed with garlic, chilies, and salt. The achar is mixed with maseura, giving a crunchy, tangy bite that balances out heavier curries.

Bara

Made from ground black lentil batter, bara is Nepal’s traditional savory pancake. The batter is seasoned with ginger, garlic, cumin, and salt, sometimes with chopped onions or eggs added. It is shallow-fried until golden and crisp outside but soft inside. Bara is versatile, served plain or topped with minced meat or eggs.

Buff Choila

Buffalo meat is grilled or boiled, then cut into small chunks. It is mixed with mustard oil, garlic, ginger, green chilies, coriander, and roasted fenugreek for a smoky, spicy flavor. Some variations add sesame paste or lemon for tang. Traditionally, choila is fiery and eaten with chiura (beaten rice).

Fish Fry

Fish is another Dashain favorite, especially for those who don’t eat meat on certain days. Pieces of fish are marinated with turmeric, chili powder, salt, and lemon juice, then shallow-fried until crispy on the outside and tender inside. Served hot, fish fry makes for a delightful snack or side dish that everyone in the family can enjoy.

Sel Roti

No Dashain is complete without the crispy, ring-shaped bread, sel roti. Made from rice flour mixed with sugar, milk, and a touch of ghee, the batter is deep-fried until golden brown. The outside is crunchy while the inside stays soft, making it a perfect pairing with achar or tea. Sel roti is usually prepared fresh in the morning, and watching them puff up in hot oil is part of the fun. If it’s your first time trying this recipe you will know Sel Roti isn’t just another food, it’s a feeling of comfort.

Cooking these dishes may feel intimidating at first, but finding guidance has never been easier. While once upon a time cookbooks were the only place where you could find recipes, these days, platforms like TikTok are full of short, step-by-step recipe videos where home cooks and food creators share their own festive tricks, whether it’s getting the sel roti batter just right or learning a quicker way to prepare choila. These quick clips not only save time but also bring traditional recipes closer to the younger generation, blending heritage with modern creativity.

Dashain is, at its heart, about connection, through family, culture, and the meals that bring everyone together. This year, let your kitchen be filled with the warmth of tradition, the joy of shared flavors, and maybe even a little inspiration from the world of TikTok. After all, food is what makes Dashain truly unforgettable.