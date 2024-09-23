Tea Vibes: Find Your Perfect Brew!

- Black Tea – Classic and bold, black tea is fully oxidized, giving it a strong flavor. Popular types include English Breakfast, Earl Grey, and Darjeeling.
- Green Tea – Made from unoxidized leaves, it has a light, fresh taste. Matcha, a powdered green tea, is also super popular.
- Oolong Tea – Semi-oxidized, oolong has a flavor profile between black and green tea, often with a fruity or floral aroma.
- White Tea – The least processed tea, known for its delicate and sweet flavor.
- Herbal Tea – Technically not a “tea” since it doesn’t come from the Camellia sinensis plant. It’s a blend of herbs, flowers, and fruits. Popular ones include chamomile, peppermint, and hibiscus.
- Chai – A spiced tea blend from India, usually made with black tea, milk, and a mix of spices like cardamom, cinnamon, and cloves.
- Matcha – Powdered green tea from Japan, whisked with hot water. It’s bright green and packed with antioxidants.
- Pu-erh Tea – A fermented tea from China, known for its earthy, rich flavor that gets better with age.
- Iced Tea – Regular tea (often black or green) served chilled with ice, perfect for summer.
- Bubble Tea – A Taiwanese tea-based drink mixed with milk and chewy tapioca pearls. It’s a sweet and fun twist on regular tea!
Tea comes in so many flavors and forms, there’s something for every mood!
