The Coffee Lineup: Pick Your Perfect Brew!

- Latte
Your go-to if you like your coffee smooth and creamy. It’s espresso with a hug of steamed milk and just a touch of foam.
- Cappuccino
Espresso meets its match with equal parts steamed milk and foam. Classy, foamy, and just chef’s kiss.
- Espresso
The OG shot of coffee. Strong, bold, and straight to the point – no milk, no fluff. Ideal for when you need that extra boost.
- Americano
Feeling fancy? Add some hot water to your espresso, and boom, you’ve got yourself an Americano. It’s like espresso but with a little more chill.
- Macchiato
Espresso “marked” with a touch of steamed milk or foam. If you like it strong but want to soften the edges, this one’s for you.
- Mocha
For the chocoholics out there – espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate syrup. Basically, a warm, caffeinated dessert in a cup.
- Flat White
Not into the foam? A Flat White is like a latte’s cool cousin—espresso and steamed milk, minus the fluff.
- Cortado
Half espresso, half steamed milk. Smooth and bold, it’s like balance in a cup for when you can’t decide.
- Affogato
Dessert meets coffee. Espresso poured over ice cream. Yes, it’s as dreamy as it sounds!
- Ristretto
A shorter, even more intense shot of espresso. Basically, espresso turned up to 11.
- Iced Coffee
Cold brew or chilled regular coffee over ice. Perfect for those hot days when you still need your caffeine fix!
Because coffee’s not just a drink—it’s a vibe!
