The Coffee Lineup: Pick Your Perfect Brew!

  1. Latte
    Your go-to if you like your coffee smooth and creamy. It’s espresso with a hug of steamed milk and just a touch of foam.
  2. Cappuccino
    Espresso meets its match with equal parts steamed milk and foam. Classy, foamy, and just chef’s kiss.
  3. Espresso
    The OG shot of coffee. Strong, bold, and straight to the point – no milk, no fluff. Ideal for when you need that extra boost.
  4. Americano
    Feeling fancy? Add some hot water to your espresso, and boom, you’ve got yourself an Americano. It’s like espresso but with a little more chill.
  5. Macchiato
    Espresso “marked” with a touch of steamed milk or foam. If you like it strong but want to soften the edges, this one’s for you.
  6. Mocha
    For the chocoholics out there – espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate syrup. Basically, a warm, caffeinated dessert in a cup.
  7. Flat White
    Not into the foam? A Flat White is like a latte’s cool cousin—espresso and steamed milk, minus the fluff.
  8. Cortado
    Half espresso, half steamed milk. Smooth and bold, it’s like balance in a cup for when you can’t decide.
  9. Affogato
    Dessert meets coffee. Espresso poured over ice cream. Yes, it’s as dreamy as it sounds!
  10. Ristretto
    A shorter, even more intense shot of espresso. Basically, espresso turned up to 11.
  11. Iced Coffee
    Cold brew or chilled regular coffee over ice. Perfect for those hot days when you still need your caffeine fix!

Because coffee’s not just a drink—it’s a vibe! 

