Mind-Blowing Facts : Do you know about the world?

Think you know all there is about the world? Think again! Check out these insanely cool facts that are bound to blow your mind:

-Hot Water Freezes Faster Than Cold Water: Known as the Mpemba effect, hot water can freeze more quickly than cold under certain conditions.

-Humans Share 60% of Their DNA with Bananas: While we’re very different from bananas, we still share a surprising amount of genetic material.

-Wombat Poop is Cube-Shaped: Wombats produce nearly cubic-shaped droppings, which they use to mark their territory.

-The Eiffel Tower Can Grow Over 6 Inches in Summer: Due to thermal expansion, the iron structure expands and contracts with temperature changes.

-A Day on Mercury is Longer Than Its Year: It takes 59 Earth days for Mercury to rotate once, but only 88 Earth days to orbit the Sun.

Dive into these mind-bending facts and impress your friends with your newfound knowledge!