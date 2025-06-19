Flight AI 215 : A Journey of Unexpected Chaos and Kindness

On 25th March 2025, at IGI airport T3 Delhi, as the midday sun bathed the airport in golden hues, the journey from Delhi to Kathmandu seemed like just another routine flight.

Mahesh and I were eager to get home, our minds busy recounting the last four days. There was one thing we had failed to find throughout our trip—Bira White, a small but persistent desire left unfulfilled.

The flight gate changed unexpectedly, shifting from the aero bridge lounge to the ground floor, forcing us to navigate through the crowded terminal.

When we finally reached the destined gate, a sea of weary travelers stretched before us. Every seat in the waiting area was occupied, their faces etched with impatience. We had no choice but to stand, compromising ourselves to an hour-and-a-half wait.

Meanwhile, the airline had changed the aircraft, meaning every seat had to be reassigned. Passengers crowded the counter, demanding allocations that suited their preferences. A group of Gen-Z travelers argued aggressively, pushing for business-class compensation.

One of them managed to secure a seat in business class. While the queue moved at a snail’s pace, frustrations boiled over—raised voices, tempers lost, airport staff struggling to maintain control. Airlines staffs were so confusing and not able to handle the situation.

They might excellent in their day to day duty but they need some special trainings to tackle the situation beyond regular task.

Amidst the chaos, ayoung Nepali student barely in her 20s, traveling alone from Copenhagen, Denmark suddenly collapsed. Her delicate frame seemed overwhelmed, possibly by exhaustion, dehydration, or sheer anxiety from the growing turbulence of the situation.

Airline staffs and a doctor rushed to her side, considering the possibility of removing her from the flight for medical reasons. Yet, there was another presence—a Nepali lady doctor from Birgunj also travelling in same flight, unknown to the girl but stepping in with selfless compassion. With limited resources at hand, she did everything she could to stabilize the girl,

her actions an example of human kindness in the middle of disorder.

As all this happened, another family on vacation trip, arguing with the staff—a husband, wife, and child. They wanted to sit together but couldn’t. The husband refused to board, holding up the process for over 20 minutes.

Many of us were frustrated because the flight was only about an hour long. Eventually, he accepted the available seats, upon assuring to arrange their seating inside the plane in a single row.

We finally boarded. Relief settled in as passengers found their seats, eager to take off. But the drama refused to end.

An elderly lady stepped onto the plane only to discover her assigned business-class seat had been mistakenly given away. Confusion rippled through the cabin. The airline staff struggled to find a solution while impatience grew among travelers. In a rare moment of authority, the captain emerged from the cockpit, taking charge of the situation himself.

After nearly twenty minutes of negotiation, he managed to settle the elderly woman into a premium economy seat, ensuring she received business-class benefits.

His direct intervention was a reminder that leadership is often most impactful in moments of crisis.

Then, we noticed a businessman from Pokhara running back and forth inside the aircraft. He looked extremely worried. We later learned that in all the chaos, he had lost his hand-carry bag and was asking the flight attendants to search for it at the boarding gate.

But the biggest challenge was yet to come.

The young student from Denmark.

The airline staff had decided she was unfit to continue her journey and planned to remove her from the flight. But the same Nepali doctor—her unwavering advocate and support, student was allow to continue her journey to home.

A special medical vehicle arrived, lifting her directly into the aircraft. We all felt a moment of joy, believing she would finally return home to familiar comforts.

Yet, as she reached the door of the plane, something changed. Her fear engulfed her. She froze, panic overtaking her fragile body. She refused to step inside and fearfully uttering not to board her.

The air hostess turned to me, Mahesh, and the lady doctor—we had been the ones consoling her earlier. She looked at us with haunted eyes, extremely terrified of taking the flight to home.

We did everything possible. The doctor urged her to share her father’s phone number. We called him, putting him on speaker. His voice trembled with desperation, pleading for her to return.

A video call followed—his eyes filled with tears, longing her to come home. He promised he would meet her in Kathmandu, traveling all the way from Lumbini.

But she would not move. No amount of persuasion could override the torment within her mind. Her struggle was not just about travel delays—it was a battle within herself, one we could not fully understand.

At the moment, we all realized that she was physically fit but she might be struggling with mental health,disturbed due to overexposure to study and work atan unknown foreign land.

Nowadays many youth are going aboard at very young age for study andhoping for better future. Their life is hectic, working hard to manage study and basic need to survive there.

Due to unprecedented pressure of work life and study to balance, they have to concern about their mental health too.

The airline staff gave us a choice—force her onto the flight or leave her behind in Delhi, where they would ensure to take care of her until her father arrived. It was matter of risking her life in flight if something serious illness taken place, with heavy hearts, we made the painful decision to let her stay in Delhi.

As our aircraft finally taxied onto the runway, my mind strolling on The sorrow in her father’s voice, The relentless kindness of the lady doctor, The battles fought at the airport—not just over seats or lost hand bag, but over moments of human dignity and care.

The flight took off. The chaos remained behind. Yet, even at 30,000 feet, the emotions of that day clung to me, reminding me that every journey—no matter how short—is never just about reaching a destination. Sometimes, it’s about what happens along the way.Travel is never just about destinations—it is about the people we encounter, the stories that unfold, and the lessons we take with us.

By Sushil Shrestha