Do You Know About the World ?

Think you know all there is about the world? Think again! Check out these insanely cool facts that are bound to blow your mind:

Everyone’s tongue print is different, just like the fingerprint

Blue whale tongues can weigh as much as an elephant

The Eiffel Tower was originally planned for Barcelona.

Honey Never Spoils: Archaeologists have found pots of honey in ancient Egyptian tombs that are over 3,000 years old and still edible.

Octopuses Have Three Hearts: Two hearts pump blood to the gills, while the third pumps it to the rest of the body.

Dive into these mind-bending facts and impress your friends with your new found knowledge!