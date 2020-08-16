SADHANA HEALTH AND BEAUTY MAGAZINE

Sadhana is the largest-selling Health & Beauty monthly magazine of Nepal. Since its inception, Sadhana has been acclaimed for its daring investigative stories on social issues, many of which voiced the plight of the public and compelled the administration to take corrective actions. Sadhana is also credited for pioneering investigative journalism in Nepal.

Established in 1989, Sadhana regularly covers articles on men’s health, women’s health, weight loss, beauty, fitness, yoga, nutrition, sex and relationship, environment and its effect on health, diet guides, healthy recipes, and ayurvedic and herbal remedies. Sadhana is the best vehicle to reach doctors, nurses, clinics, hospitals, patients and health-conscious people.

With a new outlook and redesigned format, Sadhana is the favorite of both males and females of all age groups in the middle and upper-income segments of urban areas.

sadhana.newsofnepal.com

FACT SHEET ON SADHANA

Circulation 32,000 copies

Audience 480,000

Readership by Sex

Male 42%

Female 58%

Readership by Age

16 to 20 08%

21 to 25 29%

26 to 45 37%

46 to 55 19%

56 and above 07%

Readership by Economic Group

Strata A 31%

Strata B 36%

Strata C 28%

Strata D 04%

Strata E 01%

Readership by Geographical Area

Kathmandu Valley 24,000

Outside Valley 8,000