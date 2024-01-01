Pushkar Lal Shrestha

Mr. Pushkar Lal Shrestha (Shrawan 25, 2015 – Baisakh 4, 2076) was the founding father of modern journalism of Nepal. He was the founding chair of Kamana News Publications (Nepal’s pioneer private publication house), Nepal Media Society (the mother association of Nepal’s broadsheet dailies and satellite televisions), and International Press Institute (Nepal Chapter). He was active in journalism from 2041 – 2075 BS.

Son of a renowned businessman and humanitarian, the Late Bharat Lal Shrestha, Mr. Shrestha also served as the Executive Member of the Minimum Wage Determination Committee, National News Agency (RSS), Nepal Press Institute, Editors Society Nepal, Nepal Press Club, and Press Council Nepal.

At the age of 24, borrowing Rs. 5,000 from his mother, Jamuna Devi Shrestha, he founded Kamana magazine (largest selling entertainment monthly magazine) in his basement with two friends. He then founded and became the Editor-in-Chief of Sadhana (largest selling health and beauty monthly magazine), Mahanagar (largest selling evening daily newspaper), Nepal Samacharpatra (leading national daily newspaper), www.newsofnepal.com (popular infotainment website) and Kamana Film Awards (the biggest award ceremony of Nepal).

Fearless and creative, Mr. Shrestha had a flair for reporting and editing. Understanding readers’ desires, he introduced human-interest stories, entertainment, investigative, health and development journalism in Nepal. In his peak, he was reaching an audience of 1,500,000 readers on a daily basis. This was before the Internet. He always believed in creating new market, rather than compete in existing markets.

For his remarkable contributions in journalism, Shrestha was honoured with the Gorkha Dakshin Bahu, Trishakti Patta and Birendra Aishwarya Service Medal. He was also the recipient of the World Newa Organization Samman, Press Council Gopal Das Journalism Award and Girija Prasad Koirala Smriti Journalism Award.

