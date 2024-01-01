Pushkar Lal Media Award

Pushkar Lal Media Award is an annual award that honors Media Publishers, Editors, Journalists, Photo Journalists, Cartoonists, and Advertising Gurus, who have contributed significantly for the growth of Nepali media sector.

The award is named after Pushkar Lal Shrestha, the Founder of Pioneer Private Publication House of Nepal, Kamana News Publications.

The award is presented at the Kamana Film Awards ceremony held each year by Kamana News Publications.

Year Recipient

2076 Mr. Ram Krishna Manandhar, Chairperson, Image Group of Companies

