MAHANAGAR EVENING DAILY NEWSPAPER

Established in 1992, Mahanagar was the first evening daily newspaper of Nepal. It had no competition and became the largest selling daily newspaper of Katmandu Valley. Focused on city news that developed during the day, the eveninger made an immediate appeal with earnest readers who desired to be fed with news currency. Mahanagar introduced a hawker system and creative taglines and headlines for hawkers to sell in the market.

Attached to the Group’s publishing objectives of providing readers with insight into the developing situations of public interest, news analysis and reportage of value were carried into the four-page tabloid, meeting reader aspirations in greater measure. This is where Mahanagar is distinguished once again from the rest of the daily tabloids.

Readers literally waited for Mahanagar to enjoy with their late afternoon tea. Unfortunately with the advancement of Digital and Online Media, Kamana Group had to halt one of the most popular dailies of Nepal. Mahanagar is still a household name in Kathmandu Valley and people have fond memories of it.

FACTSHEET ON MAHANAGAR

Circulation 30,000 copies daily in Kathmandu Valley only

Subscriber 7,000

Stationary/ Hawker Sales 23,000

Readership by Sex

Male 77 percent

Female 23 percent

Readership by Age

16 to 20 10 percent

21 to 25 23 percent

26 to 35 45 percent

46 to 55 15 percent

56 and above 7 percent

Readership by Economic Group

Strata A 14 percent

Strata B 48 percent

Strata C 26 percent

Strata D 07 percent

Strata E 05 percent