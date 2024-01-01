MAHANAGAR EVENING DAILY NEWSPAPER

Established in 1992, Mahanagar was the first evening daily newspaper of Nepal. It had no competition and became the largest selling daily newspaper of Katmandu Valley. Focused on city news that developed during the day, the eveninger made an immediate appeal with earnest readers who desired to be fed with news currency. Mahanagar introduced a hawker system and creative taglines and headlines for hawkers to sell in the market.

Attached to the Group’s publishing objectives of providing readers with insight into the developing situations of public interest, news analysis and reportage of value were carried into the four-page tabloid, meeting reader aspirations in greater measure. This is where Mahanagar is distinguished once again from the rest of the daily tabloids.

Readers literally waited for Mahanagar to enjoy with their late afternoon tea. Unfortunately with the advancement of Digital and Online Media, Kamana Group had to halt one of the most popular dailies of Nepal. Mahanagar is still a household name in Kathmandu Valley and people have fond memories of it.

FACTSHEET ON MAHANAGAR

Circulation                            30,000 copies daily in Kathmandu Valley only
Subscriber                               7,000
Stationary/ Hawker Sales       23,000

Readership by Sex

Male                                        77 percent
Female                                     23 percent

Readership by Age

16 to 20                                   10 percent
21 to 25                                   23 percent
26 to 35                                   45 percent
46 to 55                                   15 percent
56 and above                           7 percent

Readership by Economic Group

Strata A                                   14 percent
Strata B                                   48 percent
Strata C                                   26 percent
Strata D                                   07 percent
Strata E                                   05 percent

