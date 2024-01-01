KAMANA NEWS PUBLICATIONS

Late Pushkar Lal Shrestha founded the pioneer private publication house, Kamana Group, on Mangsir 15, 2041 (November 30, 1984) with a modest beginning and an initial investment of 50 USD from his basement. On that day, a letterpress–printed 10-page tabloid named Kamana. The maiden issue effectively addressed the vacuum in the market by catching the imagination of the readers desirous of knowing the latest on cinema, sports, culture, fashion, current affairs, science, and many things that concern the man on the street.

The vision to resource the readership with current news and information paid off. An impressive beginning with 1500 copies of the first issue, rapidly multiplied manifolds on the following issues. The road to responsible journalism was set, to be traversed now only with dynamism.

Twenty-five issues later the publication was remodeled into a standard-size color magazine predictably initiating the magazine culture in Nepal.

Thus began a tryst with the power of the letter complemented with authentic and reliable substance for the reader. Progressively the publishing Group added more publications of social relevance, Sadhana (1989), Mahanagar (1991), Nepal Samacharpatra (1995), NewsofNepal.com (2002), and Kamana Film Awards (2014).

From being the pioneer private publication house of Nepal, to publishing the Eastern edition from Biratnagar on May 7, 2001, and the International edition from Qatar in June 16, 2005, for the first time, KNP set a milestone in print journalism.

Today KNP talks to its readers every day, every week, and every month – 365 days of the year. The publications of the group carry to its readers news with currency, analysis with insight, and coverage with an outlook. And it has been doing so for the last thirty-five years credibly.

Fair and accurate journalism that promotes broad based sustainable development has been the hallmark of Kamana News Publications since its founding.

And we are happy that we have lived up to the expectations.