KAMANA ENTERTAINMENT MAGAZINE

Kamana, the entertainment encyclopedia of Nepal, is the largest-selling monthly entertainment magazine of Nepal. It is also the largest exported magazine from Nepal. Perhaps the biggest success among the group’s publications, Kamana is the most popular entertainment monthly that carries its readers with an unbreakable emotional attachment issue after issue.
Established in Mangsir 15, 2041 (November 30, 1984), Kamana is primarily a film magazine but also covers music, fashion, arts, culture, and theater, in short, the whole entertainment industry. Kamana is the best vehicle to reach youth, moviegoers and celebrities.
Kamana entertains and retains its reader’s loyalty. A predominantly middle to upper-income leisure monthly, the product has a strong appeal among young women and men.
FACT SHEET ON KAMANA
Circulation 27,000 copies monthly
Audience 405,000
Readership by Sex
Male 35 percent
Female 65 percent
Readership by Age
16 to 20 38 percent
20 to 25 30 percent
26 to 35 18 percent
36 to 55 12 percent
55 and above 02 percent
Readership by Economic Group
Strata A 15 percent
Strata B 38 percent
Strata C 42 percent
Strata D 04 percent
Strata E 01 percent
Readership by Geographical Area
Kathmandu Valley 18,000
Outside Valley 9,000