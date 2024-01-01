KAMANA ENTERTAINMENT MAGAZINE

Kamana, the entertainment encyclopedia of Nepal, is the largest-selling monthly entertainment magazine of Nepal. It is also the largest exported magazine from Nepal. Perhaps the biggest success among the group’s publications, Kamana is the most popular entertainment monthly that carries its readers with an unbreakable emotional attachment issue after issue.

Established in Mangsir 15, 2041 (November 30, 1984), Kamana is primarily a film magazine but also covers music, fashion, arts, culture, and theater, in short, the whole entertainment industry. Kamana is the best vehicle to reach youth, moviegoers and celebrities.

Kamana entertains and retains its reader’s loyalty. A predominantly middle to upper-income leisure monthly, the product has a strong appeal among young women and men.

kamana.newsofnepal.com

FACT SHEET ON KAMANA

Circulation 27,000 copies monthly

Audience 405,000

Readership by Sex

Male 35 percent

Female 65 percent

Readership by Age

16 to 20 38 percent

20 to 25 30 percent

26 to 35 18 percent

36 to 55 12 percent

55 and above 02 percent

Readership by Economic Group

Strata A 15 percent

Strata B 38 percent

Strata C 42 percent

Strata D 04 percent

Strata E 01 percent

Readership by Geographical Area



Kathmandu Valley 18,000

Outside Valley 9,000