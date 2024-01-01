KAMANA ENTERTAINMENT MAGAZINE

Kamana, the entertainment encyclopedia of Nepal, is the largest-selling monthly entertainment magazine of Nepal. It is also the largest exported magazine from Nepal.  Perhaps the biggest success among the group’s publications, Kamana is the most popular entertainment monthly that carries its readers with an unbreakable emotional attachment issue after issue.

Established in Mangsir 15, 2041 (November 30, 1984), Kamana is primarily a film magazine but also covers music, fashion, arts, culture, and theater, in short, the whole entertainment industry. Kamana is the best vehicle to reach youth, moviegoers and celebrities.

Kamana entertains and retains its reader’s loyalty. A predominantly middle to upper-income leisure monthly, the product has a strong appeal among young women and men.

FACT SHEET ON KAMANA

Circulation                   27,000 copies monthly
Audience                   405,000

Readership by Sex

Male                             35 percent
Female                         65 percent

Readership by Age

16 to 20                       38 percent
20 to 25                       30 percent
26 to 35                       18 percent
36 to 55                       12 percent
55 and above                02 percent

Readership by Economic Group

Strata A                       15 percent
Strata B                       38 percent
Strata C                       42 percent
Strata D                       04 percent
Strata E                        01 percent

Readership by Geographical Area

Kathmandu Valley      18,000
Outside Valley              9,000

Kamana News Publications Pvt. Ltd.

