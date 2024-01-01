Kalam

A wonderful effort to show the recent three decades of Nepalese Journalism, making Pushkar Lal Shrestha, a key personality of the first media house institutionally established in the Nepalese private sector, as a character, is " Kalam" written by Ashok Silwal.

A pile of difficult and thrilling experiences and feelings of Mr. Shrestha as a journalist and a publisher has been compiled in it. How has Mr. Shrestha been through with his journalism from monarchy to republic while undertaking a very sensitive role of the Editor-in-Chief and publisher? How has he kept himself regularly active during this journey? How has he maintained balance on duel roles of the editor and publisher or has he lost his control? How has his journey that began from cine-journalism reached the mainstream? What are the inner

facts of the print media business in Nepal? " Kalam" is a compilation of daring answers to such curious questions.

This book, with several invisible ups and downs along with challenges, may be useful and exciting for those affiliated and interested in journalism and common readers. Obviously, the character’s journalism career filled with controversy, struggle, dedication, and excitement will be an inspiration to all. Moreover, with almost 400 pages and 36 sections, " Kalam" is also a biographical creation.

Published by Adroit Publishers of New- Delhi, India, " Kalam" shall undoubtedly be a collector’s issue for both teachers and students of Journalism and Mass Communications.

Date: Shrawan 25, 2069 (August 9, 2012) – Thursday

Kalam" has been released at once from San Francisco, Austin, London, Vienna, New Delhi, Kathmandu, Nanjing, and Sydney. Kalam has shown a new dimension by being the first Nepali book to be released worldwide