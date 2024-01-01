Jung Bahadur Rana

Jung Bahadur Rana, a book published by Kamana Family is the largest selling historical novel of Nepal. Kamana Family has printed five editions of the historical and fictional novel on June 1995, July 1995, November 1995, November 2002, and September 2018.

Shree Tin Maharaja Sri Bir Narsingh Kunwar, popularly known as Jung Bahadur Rana was the founder of the Rana Dynasty and one of the most influential and important figures in Nepalese history. His highly ambitious character made his life story like a fictional movie. He introduced innovations into the bureaucracy and the judiciary and put significant efforts to modernize Nepal.

Tyranny, debauchery, economic exploitation, religious persecution, family rivals, foreign relations, and wars marked his rule. Therefore, Jung Bahadur appeals to all. Written and published in Sadhana magazine as a regular column by Shree Krishna Shrestha, the series became so popular and demanding, Kamana Family compiled and published the novel.

First Edition: Jestha 2052

Second Edition: Asar 2052

Third Edition: Kartik 2052

Fourth Edition: Poush 2059

Fifth Edition: Asoj 2075