ImageKhabar.com is a multi-platform online news and information portal operated by the Image

Group of Companies, one of Nepal’s leading media organizations. The group is known for

establishing Nepal’s first private television channel, Image Channel, and launching one of the

country’s early private FM radio stations, KATH FM 97.9, now known as Image FM 97.9.



ImageKhabar delivers reliable and up-to-date news from Nepal and around the world through

digital and video platforms. With a focus on clear and engaging storytelling, the portal covers a

wide range of topics, including current affairs, politics, business, sports, entertainment, fashion,

and lifestyle.



The platform is completely free and designed to make news easily accessible to everyone. News

and information are updated throughout the day so that readers can stay informed about the latest

developments. Visitors can also watch the live broadcast of Image Channel and listen to Image

FM 97.9 and Image News FM 103.6 directly through the website. In addition, the portal offers

photo galleries, videos, blogs, and updates on major events such as the Image Awards.



At ImageKhabar, our guiding principle is to deliver news honestly and without fear or favor. Our

vision is to become one of Nepal’s most trusted and reliable online news platforms by delivering

the right information at the right time. Our mission is to inform, entertain, and inspire audiences

through quality journalism while reaching communities across the country and giving a voice to

people whose stories often go unheard.



Our editorial policy is guided by balanced, truthful, and value-based journalism, ensuring that

our reporting remains responsible and credible. We are committed to serving the public with

accurate and honest information and continuously improving our platform to better meet the

needs of our readers, viewers, and listeners.