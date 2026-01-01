Image FM 97.9 is one of Nepal’s well-known private FM radio stations. It was established on

January 7, 1999 by the Image Group of Companies. The station first started as KATH FM 97.9,

broadcasting only a few hours of test transmission and serving listeners mainly in the

Kathmandu Valley. Over time, the station expanded its reach and popularity. On February 17,

2006, Image FM began nationwide transmission, growing into a widely recognized and trusted

radio station.



With its theme “Music of Your Life,” Image FM provides 24-hour broadcasting, offering a mix of

music, news updates, talk shows, and entertainment programs for listeners of all age groups.

Today, Image FM operates through seven transmission towers across Nepal, located in

Bhedetar, Kathmandu, Bhairahawa, Bharatpur, Birgunj, Pokhara, and Nepalgunj. This network

allows the station to reach a wide audience across the country.

With its strong presence and loyal listeners, Image FM 97.9 has become a household name in

the country, connecting people through music, information, and engaging radio programming.