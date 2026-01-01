Image Channel is Nepal’s first private television network, operated by the Image Group of

Companies and headquartered in Lazimpat, Kathmandu. Since its establishment, the channel

has played an important role in Nepal’s media industry by producing news, talk shows, music

programs, entertainment shows, tele-serials, and special events.

Image Channel first went on air on 25 January 1997, starting with a one-and-a-half-hour

program block through Nepal Television. Over the years, it has grown into one of Nepal’s well-

known television networks.

Today, Image Channel broadcasts a variety of popular programs including Image News, Image

Sambad, Image Bisesh, Hot Seat, Music of Your Choice, and Ukali Orali. The channel also

organizes major national events such as the Image Music Awards, one of Nepal’s most

recognized music awards, and Image Mega Model, one of the country’s leading fashion events.

With decades of broadcasting experience, Image Channel continues to inform and entertain

audiences through television, radio, digital media, and live events. The channel values

credibility and integrity, prioritizing accurate and verified news over the race to break news

first.