Coming into the world

Kamana News Publications has launched a new book, Coming into the World, on April 13, 2023. Conceived, edited and designed by Bini Shrestha, Coming into the World, is probably the most fun Memory Book published in Nepal. The unique book treasures sweet memories to create and strengthen the lifelong bonding between a child and parents, building trust and respect from the moment they come into this world.

Children grow up so quickly and it’s inevitable that some of the finer details of childhood thoughts, events or activities are forgotten over the years. From the noting down of important childhood dates such as the day they started crawling, sitting, walking, the first word that came out of your little one’s mouth to the photos from different occasions such as birthdays, rituals or family holiday trips, the book helps you capture beautiful memories.

Once completed, the parents can keep the Memory Book safe until their child is old enough to fully understand the value of it and appreciate it. The child can even proudly share the family’s history with next generation.

After being a mother, Bini Shrestha was inspired to visualize and design Coming into the World, hoping the creative book will inspire and guide mothers to preserve their child’s memories in an organized, presentable and creative manner. Bini completed her Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communications from Minnesota State University and Associate Degree in Liberal Arts from Santa Rosa Junior College, California. She has been working in Kamana News Publications as a Creative Director since 2008.

Printed in high quality art paper for long life, Coming into the World is one of the meaningful gifts you have can give to new parents. Priced at Rs. 2,050, the book is available for purchase at leading bookstores, hospitals and pharmacies and over the phone by calling 4261179 and 9851069830.