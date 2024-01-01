CG KAMANA FILM AWARDS

CG Kamana Film Awards are a set of awards that honor artistic and technical excellence in the Kollywood, and Nepali film industries. The ceremony is the most prestigious and biggest awards ceremony of Nepal. The award ceremony was initiated in Mangsir 15, 2070 by the Late Pushkar Lal Shrestha and Mr. Basant Chaudhary, Chairman of BLC Conglomerate on the 30th Anniversary of Kamana Magazine, the largest-selling entertainment magazine of Nepal.

The ceremony is recorded, edited, and televised on three to four satellite televisions a month later. The winners are selected based on a panel of judges and public voting. Sponsored by big conglomerates of Nepal and Unilever, the CG Kamana Film Awards is often referred to as the Oscars of Nepal.

CG KAMANA AWARDS CATEGORIES

 HONORARY AWARDS

  1. Outstanding Contribution to Nepali Cinema
  3. Jury Awards

MAIN AWARDS

  1. Best Film
  2. Best Director
  3. Best Actor
  4. Best Actress
  5. Best Performance in a Negative Role
  6. Best Performance in a Comic Role
  7. Best Supporting Actor (Male)
  8. Best Supporting Actor (Female)
  9. Best Music Director
  10. Best Lyricist
  11. Best Playback Singer Male
  12. Best Playback Singer Female
  13. Best Directorial Debut
  14. Best Debut of the Year (Male)
  15. Best Debut of the Year (Female)

TECHNICAL AWARDS

  1. Best Story
  2. Best Screenplay
  3. Best Dialogue
  4. Best Editing
  5. Best Cinematography
  6. Best Choreographer
  7. Best Sound Design
  8. Best Background Score
  9. Best Action
  10. Best Makeup

 CRITICS AWARDS

  1. CG Critics Awards for Music
  2. CG Critics Awards for Fashion
  3. CG Critics Awards for Theatre

