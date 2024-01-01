CG KAMANA FILM AWARDS

CG Kamana Film Awards are a set of awards that honor artistic and technical excellence in the Kollywood, and Nepali film industries. The ceremony is the most prestigious and biggest awards ceremony of Nepal. The award ceremony was initiated in Mangsir 15, 2070 by the Late Pushkar Lal Shrestha and Mr. Basant Chaudhary, Chairman of BLC Conglomerate on the 30th Anniversary of Kamana Magazine, the largest-selling entertainment magazine of Nepal.

The ceremony is recorded, edited, and televised on three to four satellite televisions a month later. The winners are selected based on a panel of judges and public voting. Sponsored by big conglomerates of Nepal and Unilever, the CG Kamana Film Awards is often referred to as the Oscars of Nepal.

CG KAMANA AWARDS CATEGORIES

HONORARY AWARDS

Outstanding Contribution to Nepali Cinema Outstanding Contribution to Nepali Cinema Jury Awards

MAIN AWARDS

Best Film Best Director Best Actor Best Actress Best Performance in a Negative Role Best Performance in a Comic Role Best Supporting Actor (Male) Best Supporting Actor (Female) Best Music Director Best Lyricist Best Playback Singer Male Best Playback Singer Female Best Directorial Debut Best Debut of the Year (Male) Best Debut of the Year (Female)

TECHNICAL AWARDS

Best Story Best Screenplay Best Dialogue Best Editing Best Cinematography Best Choreographer Best Sound Design Best Background Score Best Action Best Makeup

CRITICS AWARDS

CG Critics Awards for Music CG Critics Awards for Fashion CG Critics Awards for Theatre

