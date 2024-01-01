CG Kamana Film Awards are a set of awards that honor artistic and technical excellence in the Kollywood, and Nepali film industries. The ceremony is the most prestigious and biggest awards ceremony of Nepal. The award ceremony was initiated in Mangsir 15, 2070 by the Late Pushkar Lal Shrestha and Mr. Basant Chaudhary, Chairman of BLC Conglomerate on the 30th Anniversary of Kamana Magazine, the largest-selling entertainment magazine of Nepal.
The ceremony is recorded, edited, and televised on three to four satellite televisions a month later. The winners are selected based on a panel of judges and public voting. Sponsored by big conglomerates of Nepal and Unilever, the CG Kamana Film Awards is often referred to as the Oscars of Nepal.
CG KAMANA AWARDS CATEGORIES
HONORARY AWARDS
MAIN AWARDS
TECHNICAL AWARDS
CRITICS AWARDS