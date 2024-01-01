Bharat Lal Humanitarian Award

Bharat Lal Humanitarian Award is a national award presented annually to individual (s) or organization that promotes peace, equality and social justice. The award was established to recognize Nepali or foreign social workers who promote social work in Nepal. The award is named after PDG Lion Bharat Lal Shrestha, a prolific social entrepreneur. The award is presented at the Kamana Film Awards ceremony held each year by Kamana News Publications.

Year Recipient

2076 Lion Sonam Sangpo

