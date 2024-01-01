Bharat Lal Humanitarian Award

Bharat Lal Humanitarian Award is a national award presented annually to individual (s) or organization that promotes peace, equality and social justice. The award was established to recognize Nepali or foreign social workers who promote social work in Nepal. The award is named after PDG Lion Bharat Lal Shrestha, a prolific social entrepreneur. The award is presented at the Kamana Film Awards ceremony held each year by Kamana News Publications.

The award is named after PDG Lion Bharat Lal Shrestha, a prolific social entrepreneur. The award is presented at the Kamana Film Awards ceremony held each year by Kamana News Publications.

Year              Recipient
2076             Lion Sonam Sangpo

awards.newsofnepal.com

Kamana News Publications Pvt. Ltd.

सोसल मिडिया

प्रकाशनहरु

सम्पादक

  • दिरेकलाल श्रेष्ठ

हाम्रो टीम

About Us Advertise Contact Media Kit
© 2002-2024 Kamana News Publications Private Limited
Designed & Developed by:Appharu.com