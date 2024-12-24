Nepal’s Performance in the Asian Games: Triumphs and Challenges

Nepal has been participating in the Asian Games since its debut in 1951, when the event was held in Delhi. However, over the past 35 years, Nepal has secured only 26 medals, consisting of 23 bronze and 3 silver. Despite a modest medal tally, Nepal’s achievements at the Asiad have seen significant milestones.

One of the most notable achievements came in 1998, when Sabita Rajbhandari secured Nepal’s first-ever silver medal in taekwondo at the Asian Games held in Bangkok. This was a historic moment, marking Nepal’s breakthrough in the multi-sport event. It took 20 years for Nepal to win another silver medal, and this time it came unexpectedly through paragliding at the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia. However, the biggest surprise came in 2023 when karateka Arika Gurung won a silver medal at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. This marked Nepal’s first individual silver in 25 years, following Sabita Rajbhandari’s 1998 achievement.

In addition to these silver medals, Nepal has consistently performed well in karate, securing multiple bronze medals over the years. The first bronze came in 1994, when Sita Rai won a medal in the 12th Asian Games in Japan. Other bronze medalists include Sambar Bahadur Gole (1998) and Bimala Tamang (2014). The 19th Asian Games also saw Nepal winning a bronze in women’s kabaddi, marking a significant achievement for the team in their first-ever participation at the Asiad.

Despite these successes, Nepal’s performance has been hampered by several challenges. The country’s most consistent sport in the Asian Games has been taekwondo, but the sport has seen a decline in recent years. Nepal has also struggled in other events where it once had stronger performances. The country’s approach to training and competition remains traditional and the technical aspects of sports have not kept pace with global standards. Additionally, Nepal’s sports sector suffers from insufficient investment, lack of foresight, and limited opportunities for athletes.

To improve its performance, Nepal needs a more structured approach to talent development, including better planning, investment, and exposure to international competitions. The country must focus on updating training techniques, hiring qualified coaches, and offering more opportunities for athletes to compete at both national and international levels. A shift in focus towards long-term goals, such as securing positions in the Olympics, will help Nepal achieve sustained success in global sporting events.

Asian Games medalist from Nepal

Dal Bahadur Rana MagarBoxing63 KG10th Asian Games1986Seoul, South KoreaBronze
Manoj Bahadur ShresthaBoxing63 KG10th Asian Games1986Seoul, South KoreaBronze
Sushil PokhrelBoxing75 KG10th Asian Games1986Seoul, South KoreaBronze
Tul Bahadur ThapaBoxing91 KG10th Asian Games1986Seoul, South KoreaBronze
Bidhan LamaTaekwondo50 KG10th Asian Games1986Seoul, South KoreaBronze
Raj Kumar RaiTaekwondo76 KG10th Asian Games1986Seoul, South KoreaBronze
Raj Kumar BuchheTaekwondo83 KG10th Asian Games1986Seoul, South KoreaBronze
Ram Bahadur GhaccheTaekwondo58 KG10th Asian Games1986Seoul, South KoreaBronze
Chitra Bahadur GurungBoxing63.5 KG11th Asian Games1990Beijing, ChinaBronze
 Sita RaiTaekwondo60 KG12th Asian Games1994Hiroshima, JapanBronze
Man Bahadur ShahiTaekwondoFly Weight12th Asian Games1994Hiroshima, JapanBronze
Sabita RajbhandariTaekwondo 13th Asian Games1998Bangkok, ThailandSilver
Sapana MallaTaekwondo 13th Asian Games1998Bangkok, ThailandBronze
Kishor Bahadur ShresthaTaekwondo 13th Asian Games1998Bangkok, ThailandBronze
Sambar Bahadur GoleKarate 13th Asian Games1998Bangkok, ThailandBronze
Deepak BistaTaekwondo-67 KG14th Asian Games2002Busan, South KoreaBronze
Renu MagarTaekwondo-55 KG14th Asian Games2002Busan, South KoreaBronze
Ritu Jimeu RaiTaekwondo-63 KG14th Asian Games2002Busan, South KoreaBronze
Deepak BistaTaekwondo78 KG15th Asian Games2006Doha, QatarBronze
Manita ShahiTaekwondo63 KG15th Asian Games2006Doha, QatarBronze
Ayasha ShakyaTaekwondo59 KG15th Asian Games2006Doha, QatarBronze
Deepak MaharjanBoxing81 KG16th Asian Games2010Gaunghou, ChinaBronze
Bimala TamangKarateKATA17th Asian Games2014Incheon, South KoreaBronze
Bijay Gautam, Sushil Gurung, Yukesh Chaudhary, Bishal Thapa, Bimal AdhikariParagliding teamMen’s Team Cross Country18th Asian Games2018Jakarta, IndonesiaSilver
Women’s Kabaddi TeamKabaddiTeam19th Asian Games2023Hangzhou, ChinaBronze
Arika GurungKarate68 Kg , Kumite19th Asian Games2023Hangzhou, ChinaSilver

