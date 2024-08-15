Mind-Blowing Facts You Didn’t Know About the World

न्युज अफ नेपाल
३१ श्रावण २०८१, बिहीबार १८:५७
0
Shares

Think you know all there is about the world? Think again! Check out these insanely cool facts that are bound to blow your mind:

  1. Elephants Can’t Jump 🐘: They are the only animals that can’t get airborne.
  2. Unique Tongue Prints 👅: Just like fingerprints, your tongue print is totally one-of-a-kind.
  3. Longest Muscle? The Tongue! 😝: Yup, it’s the longest muscle in your body.
  4. Deadly Carbon Monoxide ☠️: It can kill you in under 15 minutes.
  5. Colorful Blood 🩸: Mammals’ blood is red, insects’ blood is yellow, and lobsters’ blood is blue.
  6. Snakes Can Predict Earthquakes 🐍: They sense vibrations and can act before quakes hit.
  7. Astronauts Grow Taller in Space 🚀: Zero gravity lets them stretch out, adding a few inches!
  8. A Year on the Toilet 🚽: Over a lifetime, we spend about a year on the loo.
  9. Birthday Twins 🎂: In a group of just 23 people, there’s a 50% chance two share the same birthday.
  10. at Tail Facts 🐱: It holds almost 10% of a cat’s bones.

Dive into these mind-bending facts and impress your friends with your newfound knowledge!

प्रतिक्रिया

Kamana News Publications Pvt. Ltd.

सोसल मिडिया

प्रकाशनहरु

सम्पादक

  • दिरेकलाल श्रेष्ठ

हाम्रो टीम

About Us Advertise Contact Media Kit
© 2002-2024 Kamana News Publications Private Limited
Designed & Developed by:Appharu.com